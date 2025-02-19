Shoal Bay Tennis Club seeking more tennis lovers



ESTABLISHED in the early 1980s, the Shoal Bay Tennis Club has a sole emphasis on social forms of the game.

The club is run by its members who have maintained the premises and courts at Messines Street, Shoal Bay over the past four decades and offers both senior and junior membership.

Club spokesperson Helen Love told News Of The Area that participating in social tennis was “a great way to keep fit and meet new friends in a relaxed environment”.

“Our yearly fees are very low and all members can book the courts through Shoal Bay newsagency at a discounted rate,” revealed Helen.

Seniors players meet for a hit and lots of laughs each Wednesday morning from 8.30am to 11am and Saturday afternoons from 2pm to 3.30pm.

The club will conduct free school holiday tennis clinics on the first Tuesday of each holiday from 8.30am to 11am with resident coach Gary Robertson.

Refreshments will be available on the day.

Shoal Bay Tennis Club is ideal for people who want to learn or re-learn how to play tennis or even those who enjoy a hit on court with family and friends.

All welcome and yearly memberships are now available.

For more details contact 0434 779 139.

By Chris KARAS