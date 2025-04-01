Shopping rewards donated to the Dungog Arts Society



THIS week, Treasurer of Dungog Arts Society Ruth Dircks, accepted a donation presented by Stephanie Simmonds of Lovey’s Grocers.

A total of $615.43 had accrued through IGA My Rewards points, which are contributed by locals shopping at the store.



The amount is more than twice as much as that raised the previous year.

Shoppers had chosen to support Dungog Arts Society with 50 to 100 percent of their points.

Cards are scanned when shoppers make purchases, and funds are then given by the IGA to the chosen community organisation, sporting club or charity.

A few weeks ago, Lovey’s won the IGA NSW/ACT Community Award in recognition of the store’s outstanding contribution to their local community.

“People shopping locally made it possible to do things like this,” Ms Simmonds said.

The Arts Society also welcomed the support of local shoppers.

With four exhibitions a year now including crafts and visual and performing arts, the society plans to use the money for prizes, which returns funds to exhibitors from the community.

The latest exhibition opens at the DAS Gallery at 266 Dowling Street Dungog, on 4 April, from 6.30pm.

The real Archibald Prize is arguably the most prestigious portrait prize in Australia but Dungog has had its own “Archies” for some years now, featuring paintings of well-known Dungog Shire personalities..

“The Dungog Archies”, an acquisitive portrait prize sponsored by the Medical Practice Dungog, has grown into “Faces and Places” this year.

It will incorporate the Dungog Archies portraits as well as a “Places” competition for artworks depicting actual landscapes within Dungog Shire.

The exhibition will have plenty of familiar images for viewers to enjoy.

There will also be competitions and prizes for a range of other categories in crafts and visual arts, with local musicians performing at the opening event.

By Lisa WISEMAN