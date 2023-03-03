ShoreTrack seeks work experience opportunities as crew begins studies for Certificate II in Rural Operations

SHORETRACK’S mission is to “help young people achieve their goals and independence through supported pathways” and they continue to open doors to education and employment for young people.

This year, most of the ShoreTrack crew are studying their Certificate II in Rural Operations through Tocal College, an agricultural college running practical courses in agriculture for school-leavers, adults and primary industries.



Through a mix of theory and practical course work, youngsters will build valuable skills in growing crops, tending animals and handling livestock that will open up job opportunities in rural industries.

As part of their studies and learning, they will be participating in work experience two days a week, and if you or someone you know is keen to offer work experience opportunities, ShoreTrack would love to hear from you.

“ShoreTrack works with young people who have disengaged or are at risk of disengaging from school,” explains Jill Ashley, Business Manager at ShoreTrack.

“We teach them employability and trades-based skills and when they are ready, organise work experience and pathways to employment.

“Underpinning all of this is wellness support and cultural connections.”

ShoreTrack is a registered not-for-profit company founded by Jillian Ashley and Paul Ireland, and supported by a Board of experienced business owners, educators, behaviour specialists and executive officers of community services organisations.

By Susan KONTIC