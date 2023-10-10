Shot blasting affects overnight traffic conditions

ESSENTIAL overnight safety maintenance work continues across Port Stephens, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie this week.

Transport for NSW will carry out shot blasting work on the road surface at seventeen separate sites, which is designed to increase road friction during wet weather conditions and ensure the ongoing safety of motorists.

To minimise impact to motorists, work starting on Sunday 8 October will be carried out from 7pm to 4.30am on one to three sites per night and is expected to be complete by the morning of Monday 16 October, weather permitting.

Sites with one lane in each direction will have single lane, alternating traffic flow arrangements, portable traffic lights and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h in place during work hours.

Sites with two lanes in each direction will have single lane closures, portable traffic lights and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h in place during work hours.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

In Port Stephens, work will be carried out at the corner of Adelaide Street, Raymond Terrace, and on the Pacific Highway at Hank Street intersection, Heatherbrae.