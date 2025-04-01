Shout-out for young locals to get involved with the Dungog Show Youth Team



YOUNG people in the Dungog region have a new opportunity to get involved in their local community, while making new friends.

They are being invited to take part in the launch of the Dungog Show Youth Team.



The team is open to individuals aged 10 to 21 who are eager to contribute to the vibrant agricultural and community spirit of the Dungog Show.

The first meeting is set to take place on Tuesday, 8 April, from 6:30 pm at the Dungog Showground Secretary Office and Auxiliary Rooms.

Vice President and Beef Cattle Chief Steward Miracle Urban encourages young people to get involved.

“It’s a great way to meet new people and get involved in the Dungog community,” she said.

Those under 18 are required to bring a parent or guardian to the first meeting.

All that’s required to join is a $5 membership fee.

For more information, contact Jeanie on 0431 204 798, Miracle on 0497 186 933, or send an email to hello@dungogshow.com.au.

By Shannon BENTON

