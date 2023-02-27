Showcase National Dance and Singing success for Darcy siblings

WINNING a national title is a proud accomplishment for any family member.

Collecting a second major trophy at the same event is just as impressive and would be the ultimate experience for a relative competitor.

Medowie siblings Kyara and Scarlett Darcy achieved this unique feat recently when they were both crowned national champions at the 2023 Showcase National Dance and Singing extravaganza at Star Casino Broadbeach on the Gold Coast.

Seventeen-year-old Kyara competed in tap dancing and clinched the national title for both Senior Elite Tap and Senior Elite Song and Tap with her items ‘Bad’ and ‘I’m the Greatest Star’.

It followed her National Dance title success as a twelve-year-old back in 2018.

“It was an amazing effort to come away with a national title after many months of hard work,” Kyara told News Of The Area.

“To watch my sister earn a title as well during the Championships proved the icing on the cake and made it a showcase to savour,” she said.

Kyara also was awarded a second place for her waltz tap and a third placing for her slow tap and came into reckoning for Showcase Dancer of the Year.

The competition featured dance students from all over Australia, New Zealand and China with Kyara qualifying at a Regional heat last May.

She also was able to participate in a variety of dance workshops while performing throughout the week.

Fourteen-year-old Scarlett competed in singing and took out the national title in the Teen Diamond Division for Musical Theatre Song, performing ‘Gimme Gimme’ from Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Competing against students from all over Australia and New Zealand, talented Scarlett also was awarded a second placing for the Teen Diamond Any Song Division after singing ‘They Just Keep Moving The Line’ from Smash.

“I was inspired to sing after watching my sister win her first National Dance title five years ago,” revealed Scarlett.

Both girls attend the Hunter School of Performing Arts and have danced since the age of two with Dance n’ Dazzle Studio at Medowie which is operated by their mother Corynne Darcy, a former state dancing champion in her youth.

Kyara is the school Vice Captain and will embark on a two week Dance Workshop Tour of New York and Los Angeles over Easter.

“Performing each day builds my stamina and pushes me to become a better dancer,” said the Year 12 student, who hopes to perform in dance musicals down the track.

Both Kyara and Scarlett named their mother as being a huge influence on their dance and singing careers with Kyara also praising one of her tap teachers in Gina Mead.

Scarlett, who has had singing tuition with Alison Cox since the age of seven, was a lead vocalist in the Hunter region’s Starstruck musical last year and is currently auditioning for a role in Starstruck 2023 – Ignite to be staged in June as well as her school musical production Legally Blonde.

The Year 9 student plans to study Musical Theatre at the Performing Arts Academy in Western Australia.

By Chris KARAS