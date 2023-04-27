Shutterbugs sharpen shooting skills Tomaree Photography Club

WITH a plethora of amazing images worthy of capturing in and around Port Stephens, locals wishing to enhance their skills can consider joining the Tomaree Photography Club.

“We meet the second Tuesday of the month at Soldiers Point Bowling Club at 700pm,” Club Secretary Maria Albury told News Of The Area.



Club members can learn from basic photography skills to how to take a better photo, editing and adjustments.

“We have members of all levels from beginner, snap shots, phone users and cameras of various sizes and capacities.

“Some of the members have a professional photography background and these generous members are all ready to offer their knowledge to each other and newcomers.

“We also have occasional workshops and learning at outings.”

Annual memberships are only $35 for the year.

“This covers registration with the FCC – Federation of Camera Clubs.”

The club also offers several social occasions for members including BBQ’s and morning teas.

Each month the club has an outing sometimes local and sometime they travel further afield to take in different vistas.

Members, when they are comfortable, take on leadership on excursions or at meetings generously sharing their knowledge and experience.

The monthly meeting includes a photo display which is judged but all members in attendance.

Members are currently eligible to enter photos for the Australia Cup competition.

“We are taking entries now for that,” Maria said.

“We are also welcome to enter other competitions as we choose and visit other clubs.”

Some members are regularly engaging in impromptu local walks in our wetlands where birds and fauna offer unique photography opportunities and they are happy for others to join them to learn their techniques.

Some of the members undertake intrepid travels either as a part of the group or solo – sharing their compositions on their return.

“Each meeting we have a theme for the Photo Competition and a guest speaker or members explaining skills that can be developed through practice and patience of photography,” Maria said.

Local photographer Stephen Keating said, “I’m forever trying to encourage people who want to learn a bit about photography to join the club.

“They are a friendly non-judgmental club which is great for beginners who may feel intimidated by more experienced photographers.

“The breadth of experience is very broad from amateurs on phone cameras to professional level who are happy to share their experience and knowledge,” he said.

By Marian SAMPSON