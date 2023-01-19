‘Simply Irresistible’ Drag Night at Yarrahapinni Hotel Stuarts Point

ON Saturday night, 14 January, the Yarrahapinni Hotel at Stuarts Point hosted the return of its ‘Drag Night’, a glitzy cabaret production that was last performed seven years ago.

Master of Ceremonies for the evening, Tiffany Mackay, told News Of The Area, “We have been saying for a few years that we need to do it again, so a date was set, the girls were coming back to wow us.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Tiffany provided News Of The Area a rundown on the talented range of performers.

“‘Charlotte the Harlot’ has been the alter ego of Charles Taylor since way back in the day when she/he performed in Sydney,” she said.

“‘Natasha’ (Wayne) lives in Stuarts Point and has been entertaining with Charlotte and in her own right as Natasha for decades.

“She is known for her amazing renditions of Cher.

“She’s cheeky and lots of fun while calling it like it is.

“‘Coco’ is a Brisbane performer and announced to us later backstage that this was her last performance.

“Her Japanese Geisha dances are a wonderful sight to see.

“‘Kara Van Park’ has a wide repertoire from ‘traditional’ drag to modern.

“She loves to mix things up, especially reworking song lyrics that suit her, fun and bawdy.

“Kara is your classic ‘Queen’.

“Local Mike Cooper as ‘Maria’ had fun as Helen Reddy, letting us all know he/she was all woman.

“Mike is married to local real estate agent Catarina.”

Kate, the local Stuarts Point Pharmacist, and her three co-performing ‘fellas’ known locally as the ‘The Pelican Smugglers’, offered a sassy, gender-bending performance of Robert Palmer’s 1988 hit single ‘Simply Irresistible’.

“It was frantic at times backstage, with all of us jockeying for mirror space in a tiny three stall bathroom,” said Tiffany.

“I took a teeny tumble down the stage stairs and sprained my foot, but on with the show.

“So the heels came off and I was reprimanded on stage, ‘a lady never walks in bare feet’.”

Tiffany extended praise and thanks to those who helped inspire the event’s long-awaited return.

“Charles Taylor was the instigator of it all, he was missing the fun and excitement of performing.

“A special mention to Helen, who was the wardrobe and makeup lady and has worked with the girls for years.

“She’s a marvel and the girls love her.

“We say thank you to the pub and to the people of Stuarts Point for their support and hopefully we can do another show next year,” Tiffany said.

Many of the large audience came along dressed for the occasion and all attendees had a great time.

By Jen HETHERINGTON