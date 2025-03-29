Sing Australia Coffs Harbour celebrates a grand St Patrick’s Day



SING Australia Coffs Harbour members celebrated St Patrick’s Day with a night decked out in green.

Dave Mylrea stepped-up as host, storyteller, and music and slide show manager.



“Both our accompanist Lucy Watson, and conductor Karen Englefield, were unable to be there on the night, but we managed splendidly with pre-recorded music and words on a screen,” said Dave.

Dave and his wife Tess had set the scene earlier by suitably decorating the Guide Hall venue to welcome the group.

“It was great to see many members dressed in green, and the song selection, while not always strictly Irish, certainly had a Celtic feel.

“I included “Green Door”, “An Irish Blessing”, “Fields of Athenry”, and “Black Velvet Band”, to name some.”

Sing’s Gig Coordinator Ros Hopwood shared news of a recent performance at St Joseph’s Aged Care, which is becoming “almost a regular, monthly engagement for us”.

“They love having us there to entertain the residents, and we love singing there.

“It coincided with their Harmony Day celebrations, and we were delighted to be a part of that, too.”

Upcoming is an opportunity to sing at the Moonee Market Place on Monday 14 April, and then at a regional gathering in Port Macquarie on Saturday 3 May.

“Many of our members will participate, with not only singing on the agenda but socialising as well,” Ros said.

Sing Australia is an Australia-wide organisation, founded in 1985 by Colin Slater OAM, with groups situated in most states and territories.

“Not everyone can sing on their own, but everyone can sing with other people,” Ros said.

“Sing Australia is all about having fun and being able to sing with all the joy that brings, in a safe and inclusive group. Anyone can join.”

Sing Australia meets at the Coffs Harbour Girl Guide Hall in Harbour Drive every Monday night (except public holidays) from 7pm until 9pm.

By Andrea FERRARI

