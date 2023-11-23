Sing in the festive season at Sawtell Carols by Candlelight on the Village Green

THIS Christmas Sawtell will again hear the sounds of a traditional Christmas as many well-loved carols are sung on Wednesday 20 December 2023.

This is the 17th year of the Sawtell Uniting Church Carols by Candlelight, a well supported community event that marks the week leading up to Christmas.



Please note that this year there is a new location, with the event to be held on the Village Green, Sawtell Reserve.

“It will be lit up by you and your family’s presence and some electric candles which will be available by donation,” said Chris Dunkerley, Sawtell Uniting Church.

This free event is proudly brought to you by the Sawtell Uniting Church.

It is a family friendly opportunity to enjoy a free night out with friends in a lovely location and to join in the advent celebration.

“Come from 6pm to set up your family picnic or just arrive before Santa visits at 7.15pm, with the carols singing starting at 7.30pm.

“We commend the council of the City of Coffs Harbour, and thank Big 4 Sawtell Beach Holiday Park, for their enthusiastic assistance to provide this new location.

“We also acknowledge Sawtell Golf Club for their many years of support for the Carols on their grounds,” Christopher said.

For more information, visit https://sawtell.uca.org.au and https://www.facebook.com/Sawtell-Carols-by-Candlelight-292799531577565/.