Singleton Army Lions and Nelson Bay Gropers tame Marauders in Hunter Suburban Rugby opener

WHEN it comes to leadership and bone jarring defence, they don’t breed them tougher than Medowie Marauders Rugby Club enforcer Daniel Carmody.

In his comeback season to the rugby code, the feisty prop forward has made a huge impact in the Hunter Suburban Rugby competition with his inspirational leadership skills and rugged tackling.

Carmody was a schoolboy rugby prodigy before taking a sporting sabbatical and returning to his beloved Marauders this year with a spring in his step.

Club President Renee Selby told News Of The Area, “Daniel is a huge addition to our Mens team and leads by example on the field with his strong running and tackling.

“His work rate is phenomenal and he’s come back to the game with a new lease of life,” said Renee.

Medowie suffered a 19-13 opening round loss to the Singleton Army Lions last Saturday at Boyd Oval with the tough tackling Carmody a standout in his comeback match and recipient of the Players’ Player Award.

Fielding a mix of new recruits with seasoned campaigners the Marauders turned in a spirited performance – showing glimpses of the immense potential this squad has under new coach Josh Murphy.

Carmody led the way with his punishing defence as the Marauders pushed Singleton Army to the hilt in a bruising encounter.

He was ably supported in the defensive stakes by forwards Mitchell Powell, Jake Nunn, Bradley Marshall and Brendon Norton with some classic hits.

The Lions opened the scoring but had to work hard to stave off a determined Medowie challenge.

Undisciplined play cost Medowie as the Lions capitalised on a lopsided penalty count to claim the competition points.

Young gun Wylie Wolter nabbed Medowie’s first try after a bust from fullback Jessey Bridge, enabling the winger to step inside and beat three defenders to score.

The game hung in the balance with Medowie taking points on offer via Bridge’s boot and a try by veteran prop Sam Holbert before squandering the smart work of experienced fly half Jake Montgomery.

Nelson Bay Gropers registered a 31-12 victory over the Southern Beaches/Medowie Women in the later fixture.

Talented number eight Jessica Beam starred for the Gropers with a personal tally of 21 points from three tries and three conversions with hooker Kira Ortolani and fullback Brie Napoli also grabbing five pointers.

Having merged with Southern Beaches for the 2023 season, the Medowie girls are still building combinations and will improve as the season unfolds.

Dynamic fullback Jemma Astley shone for Medowie in all facets to earn the Players’ Player Award, and her sideline conversion of flanker Charmaine Wells’ try was an absolute gem.

Astley received strong support from try scorer and prop Holly Gavin and courageous winger Maggie Murphy, who tackled non-stop.

