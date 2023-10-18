Sip, sample and see at Rotary’s wine and beer tasting festival

COFFS City Rotary Club’s annual Wine and Beer Tasting Festival is back.

This will be the twenty second year the club has presented this popular fundraising event, with locals returning year after year.

Continuing as organiser responsible for the event since its launch in 2001, City of Coffs Harbour councillor George Cecato said, “If you like wine, beer and good food you should plan to attend the 2023 Rotary Wine and Beer Tasting Festival.”

The festival is on Sunday afternoon, October 29 at Pacific Bay Resort’s indoor/outdoor terrace, starting at 1:30pm.

“You’ll be able to taste wines and beers from some of our leading winemakers and brewers and talk to experts about what you’re sampling.

“You’ll also have a great time,” said George.

Wineries and breweries participating include Peter Lehmann Wines, Oatley Wines, Tamburlaine Organic Wines, De Bortoli Family Wines, New England Brewing Co, Common People Brewing Co, Yullis Brews and King Tide Brewery, with more to be confirmed.

Priced at $25 the fundraiser tickets include great food available at no extra cost, as well as live music and a big silent auction.

Julianne McKeon has attended the last three tasting events and she’s looking forward to being there again this year.

“I think it’s great fun,” she said.

“There’s always a good crowd and I really enjoy talking with the wine exhibitors who really understand why their wines taste the way they do.

“It’s like going to four or five good wine tastings, except they’re all at the same place.”

There’s no extra charge for the wines and beers you taste.

Tickets are available at the door.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/coffscityrotary.

By Andrea FERRARI