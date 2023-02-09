Sixty charged in Mid North Coast property crime sting

A STRIKE force established to investigate alleged break and enters on the Mid North Coast has resulted in more than 80 people being charged with a total of 145 offences.

Strike Force Kinnereth was established by officers from Mid North Coast Police District in October 2022 in response to break, enter and steal offences.



The strike force was comprised of officers from the Mid North Coast Police District, supported by the Dog Unit, Highway Patrol and POLAIR focusing their efforts across the entire Mid North Coast Police District.

Investigators commenced inquiries into several alleged offences including seventeen break and enters, nine stolen vehicles, nine drug possessions, three weapons offences, 28 traffic offences and 16 breach of bail offences.

Following inquiries, a fourteen-year-old boy was arrested and charged with 38 offences allegedly linked to thirteen different incidents.

He was granted strict conditional bail to appear before a children’s court on Wednesday 8 February 2023.

As a result of inquiries by strike force investigators, a total of 81 people have been dealt with 60 persons charged, of which 31 were in relation to outstanding warrants, as well as fourteen infringement notices issued, three criminal infringement notices, three cannabis cautions, four youth cautions, and three youth conferences.