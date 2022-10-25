Soldiers Point Public School 75th Anniversary Fair

SOLDIERS Point Public School P&C will host a 75th Birthday Celebration on Saturday 5 November between 11am-3pm.

The event will showcase student creative talent in the form of musical performance on the main stage, roaming buskers and a variety of craft stalls offering handmade wrapping paper, gift cards, toys, and pot plants. There will also be a kids activity zone, dress up photo booth, snow cones, showbags, crazy hair, face painting and nail salon.



Baked goods, books and preloved items will feature alongside a selection of locally made items such as soaps, candles, homewares and paintings by local artists.

“Our major raffle will be drawn during the event as well as a number of smaller raffles with some fantastic prizes donated by local businesses,” said Kirsty Webb, Events and Fundraising Committee, Soldiers Point Public School P&C. “There will be a display of historical photographs and information about our school including the contents of the recently opened Time Capsule from 1997.

“Our generous friends at Soldiers Point Lions Club will offer a sausage sizzle and our school P&C volunteers will be selling a great range of food choices as well.”

Money raised from the Fair will be directed into constructing an inclusive outdoor learning area to cater for all students including those with mobility and special needs within the school community.

The 75th birthday celebration is a great opportunity to visit the school, discover local talent, get your Christmas shopping started and then sit back with family and friends to share a meal together – you may even spot one of the school’s resident koalas.

Community groups involved include the Soldiers Point RFS, Maritime, Port Stephens Koalas, Salamander Mens Shed, Tomaree Hospital Women’s Auxiliary, Nelson Bay Sea Scouts, Salamander Recycling Centre and the Council Waste Education team.