Soldiers Point Public School musical ‘The Quest’ a rousing success for students and staff

STUDENTS of Soldiers Point Public School took to the stage last week for their performances of ‘The Quest’.

A send-up of Arthurian legends, fairy tales and popular fantasy tales and tropes – accompanied by a soundtrack of various pop songs from the past four decades – ‘The Quest’ marks the first school musical that Soldiers Point have staged since 2018.



“Obviously the restrictions of the past few years have just made it impractical to try to put on a musical,” said Rachel Wagland, coordinator of the school’s music program as well as the writer and director of this year’s show.

“But this year the kids were on a quest to entertain the community, and that’s exactly what we’ve achieved,” she said.

‘The Quest’ told the tale of King Precious and his knights of the Nonagon table seeking to rescue the Princess Portlyrear, while battling wicked witches, a dragon and constant interruptions from familiar characters from modern fantasy.

The cast and crew put on three performances of the musical on the third and fourth of August, completely selling out tickets to both of the evening shows.

Nearly 100 students and staff were involved in bringing the tale to life.

“The kids have really missed these opportunities to sing and play for an audience,” said Rachel following their final performance.

“I am just so proud of all of them.”

“They’ve worked so hard for this and I think they’ve done such a wonderful job.”

The school is planning a new musical in 2025.

“I could use a bit of a break before trying to write a new one,” Rachel said.

Parents, grandparents, teachers and members of the community who attended the performances were effusive in their praise for the production.

By Lindsay HALL