Soldiers Point – two shots in it for state pennant

SOLDIERS Point Number 1 pennant bowls team reached the final of the state pennants and in a tense final, lost by two shots to Aaron Sheriff’s Jets (Raymond Terrace) – a club proving to be their nemesis.

However, the Number 1 team beat some strong opponents along the way to the final, and runner up in the top NSW pennant grade is a fine achievement.

Meanwhile, social bowls continues at Soldiers Point, with as many as 100 bowlers competing six days per week on the three greens.

Championship bowls resumes this week with 60 bowlers competing in the club fours.

New bowlers are welcome at Soldiers Point where they can receive free coaching.

Phone bowls director Mark Watt on 4982 7173 for more information.