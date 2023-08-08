Soldiers Pt Women Bowlers Sports

SOLDIERS point women bowlers win state titles.

Recently Soldiers Point women bowlers competed at the NSW State Championships in the Wollongong area, and came home victorious with wins in both the Senior Triples and Senior Fours. In the sometimes challenging weather conditions, the triples team progressed through to the final, which was played against Commercial Albury – a nail-biting match, the final score being 19-18 to clinch the championship. Then it was the fours turn, powering through to the final, in which they defeated Taren Point 24-16. The triples team is Jan Sutherland, Vacie McIntyre and Betty Herbertson. Then Vacie McIntyre backed up again in the fours with Pam Stephens, Maria Barrett, Alison Moxey. Well done ladies the club is proud of your achievements

By Wendy O’BRIEN