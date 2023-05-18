Special Olympics North Coast team wins big at Regional Championships

THE Special Olympics North Coast swimming team claimed first place in the freestyle relay at the Regional Swimming Championships at Kurri Kurri on Sunday 7 May.

Described by their coach Kim Roach, as “a team of four dynamite swimmers”, the Coffs Harbour/Sawtell competitors were Hannah Legge, Josh Ives, Aiden van Houts and Zac Tumminello.

“They all did themselves very proud with their participation and awesome sportsmanship,” Roach told News Of The Area.

The team walked away with some amazing Personal Best times from their events with the reward of 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishes in many of their events across their age groups.

“These amazing athletes show up every week to their training, now held at the Aquatic Centre Park Beach due to the Sawtell Pool having restricted hours.

“They have not been able to train at their home pool at all during the season like they have in the past six years,” said Kim.

“They are dedicated, willing to learn and try new things but love training in their team.”

On Sunday at the Regional Swimming Championships swim meet they shone, “and deserved to do so”, said Kim.

Camaraderie amongst the team members is a huge boost to the competitors, observed Kim.

“The team stood by the pool to watch and cheer on their teammates while each was swimming their event.

“There were high fives for everyone once they were out of the pool.

“Parents and carers came along, full of support and big on cheering, too.

“We had a wonderful team atmosphere coming from a small North Coast team.

“The elation from everyone in the North Coast camp when we won the relay was simply magical; congratulations team,” closed Kim.

By Andrea FERRARI