Specsavers partner with Lions Recycle for Sight

PUT your old specs to good use by donating them to Specsavers in Coffs Harbour, who are collecting the old glasses to be repurposed to those in need or be recycled.

This year, Specsavers Coffs Harbour Central in partnership with Lions Recycle for Sight, is part of a nationwide initiative to collect 200,000 pairs of worn glasses for eyes in need.



To put that into perspective, 200,000 glasses placed end to end would stretch for 30km, that’s from the C.ex Coffs International Stadium to Woolgoolga, up Stadium Drive and along the Pacific Highway past the Big Banana and beyond.

“If you come across any old specs while cleaning out your cupboards and drawers, please feel free to bring them in store to donate them,” local Specsavers retail partner Darren O’Reilly told News Of The Area.

“Don’t stress if you can’t find the glasses case, or if the arms are a little wobbly.

“All our donated glasses are cleaned, categorised and boxed according to prescription.

“The best of the glasses collected are provided to charity, while the rest of the glasses are recycled.

“Simply pop in store and drop them off into the box – this is a no obligation call out for old glasses, just pop in, drop off and you can be on your way,” he said.

This is the fourth year of the recycling program, which sees quality glasses and sunglasses being delivered to people in need overseas.

In 2018, Lions Recycle for Sight sent 334,860 pairs of refurbished spectacles to 20 destinations overseas.

The World Health Organisation’s research has found that one billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they need for conditions like short and far sightedness, glaucoma, and cataracts.

A YouGov survey in November 2022 showed that almost one in five Aussies, the equivalent of 3.5 million Australians, will be purchasing a new pair of optical or sunglasses this year, adding to the older or pre-loved glasses sitting at home which are perfect for donating.

While some discarded specs will collect dust, as many as one in four, or 4.5 million people, are simply just throwing them in the bin.

“We’ve loved being able to directly work with the community in helping them to recycle their older pairs of glasses.

“It’s such a great feeling, being able to tangibly see the impact that you’re making,” said Darren.

All pre-loved glasses that are sent to Lions Recycle for Sight from Specsavers are quality tested, cleaned, categorised and boxed according to prescription.

By Andrea FERRARI