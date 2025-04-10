Speed reduction among changes for Valla Beach intersection



SAFETY improvement measures have been implemented at the intersection of Giinagay Way and Valla Beach Road, Valla Beach, following a recent run of crashes at the site.

Transport for NSW has agreed to reduce the speed limit to 60km/h from the current temporary 80km/h limit and electronic message boards have been updated.



A permanent speed reduction to 60km/h is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.

The 60km/h speed limit is supported with temporary electronic messaging signs on the approaches to the intersection to give motorists advance warning.

Signage and linemarking has been improved and traffic separators added to provide clearer directions for motorists.

Traffic monitoring cameras will be re-installed on 11 April to capture additional footage to assess the effectiveness of these changes and inform the next phase of safety improvements.

These cameras will not be used for enforcement.

Transport for NSW North Region Director, Anna Zycki, said these measures were being implemented to address the spike in crashes at the intersection.

“In September and October last year we had traffic monitoring cameras installed at the intersection to help us understand why the number of crashes might have increased,” Ms Zycki said.

“The vision captured from those cameras identified one recorded crash and a number of safety concerns as a result of driver behaviour and uncertainty.

“Issues included illegal U-turns, excessive speed when using the slip lane, and driver confusion.

“The changes we have introduced are supported by NSW Police and the Nambucca Valley Council.”

Investigations continue into other opportunities to improve safety at the intersection and Transport for NSW said it will continue to work closely with Nambucca Valley Council and NSW Police.