Spencer, Buettel lead veterans golf



JIM Spencer and Peter Buettel both turned in some superb results to lead the field home in the seventh round of the Gloucester Veteran Golfers Summer Cup played at the Gloucester course on Tuesday 4 February.

The event was an Individual Stableford sponsored by Amanda Robertson attracting a solid field and played in good conditions.

The winner was Jim Spencer whose 39 Stableford points was a countback ahead of runner up Peter Buettel, who also scored 39 points.

Both players’ scores were four points ahead of the day’s ball winners headed by Catherine Davies 35, followed by Anne Wand and Paul Griffiths 33 and Chris Steele and Karen Howarth 31.

No one could find the green off the 4th and 13th tees, so the Nearest-to-the-Pin trophy went to the keeper. It was a different story at the 6th and 15th holes where Carolyn Davies hit her tee shots to a spot 130 cm from the hole whereas Denver Webb was a little further away at 580 cm.

On Tuesday 11 February the Veteran Golfers will be playing an Individual Stableford sponsored by Di and Steve Burns.

The following Tuesday there will be another Stableford, this time sponsored by Joy and Steve Hurworth.

By Peter WILDBLOOD