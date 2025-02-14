Sports clubs awarded funds for defibrillators under government’s AED program



THE Coffs Harbour Bluewater Freedivers is one of seven local sports clubs receiving funds to buy an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) through the NSW Government’s Local Sport Defibrillator Grant Program.

Aimed at providing AEDs and associated equipment to NSW sport and recreation facilities, the program saw funds awarded to 193 clubs across NSW.



“Having a mobile waterproof defibrillator ensures we always have life-saving equipment on hand during our social events,” Coffs Harbour Bluewater Freedivers Vice President Tom Sandstrom told News Of The Area.

“It will be located on a safety boat positioned in a central location, with its presence broadcast to all members.

“With several of our members in their retirement years, some with existing heart conditions, this added safety measure gives them the confidence to continue enjoying the ocean and the lifestyle they’ve cherished.”

Mr Sandstrom said the club isn’t just about the sport, “it’s a way of life that fosters deep connections with the ocean and allows us to provide amazing quality seafood for our friends and family.

“On our social days, it’s common to see three generations in the water together, gathering fresh fish to feed their families for the week.

“Spearfishing brings us together, strengthens traditions, and ensures that we can continue to enjoy and respect the ocean for generations to come.”

Successful applicant Dorrigo and District Kennel Club said the AED will be welcome on show days.

“All attendees participate in running and showing their dogs, which keeps people active and healthy,” a spokesperson said.

“But as some are ageing, we need to be prepared for any health issues that may arise that can be treated immediately.”

Coffs Coast Judo Incorporated said that as safety is paramount, a heart defibrillator will assist in members’ preparedness during training sessions should a cardiac situation arise.

This will benefit judo club members, coaches and spectators whose ages range from six to over 60.

Woolgoolga Croquet Club’s current members are all above retirement age and most play at the club twice a week.

“Croquet is a tactical, social game that offers gentle physical and mental exercise to people of all ages and abilities,” a spokesperson said.

Another successful applicant, Sawtell Golf Club, will install their defibrillator in the Pro Shop.

“With the varying ages of players on our course, it is essential that our club is well equipped to respond to any life-threatening emergencies that may occur,” a spokesperson said.

Coffs Coast Ice Hockey Association will install a defibrillator at the ice-skating rink at The Big Banana Fun Park.

Dorrigo Rifle Club’s application for an AED is part of the club’s Health and Safety Enhancements FY2025 program.

“It will provide better assurance of an on-site quick response should a firing range user or visitor suffer a sudden heart failure event that requires defibrillation,” a spokesperson said.

“Several of the licensed target rifle members are in the over-65 age bracket [so] the risk… is elevated.”

By Andrea FERRARI

