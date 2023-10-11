Sportz Central upgrade takes shape

WITH the Sportz Central upgrade currently taking shape, Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan took the opportunity to check in on the long-awaited upgrades to the Bray Street Sportz Central complex and adjoining skate park.

Mr Conaghan said it was a welcome sight to see the complex finally taking shape after delays due to COVID.

“Seeing the framework of the new complex finally taking shape is a welcome sight,” he said.

“I successfully secured the original Federal Government funding for the upgrade back in 2019, so to see it progressing in earnest after four long years of COVID delays and Council project prioritising is fantastic.”

Mr Conaghan said the upgrades would see the region’s credentials for hosting state and national sporting competitions expand.

“The Coffs Coast is now on track to have a world-class basketball facility on top of the newly completed netball courts at Vost Park and the improvements to the C.ex Stadium, both with funding provided from the previous Federal Coalition Government,” he said.

“The region’s credentials as a haven for state and national sporting competitions are expanding, and I can’t wait to see the knock-on effect not just for local sporting groups but also our local businesses.”

Mr Conaghan outlined the genesis of the funding for the Sportz Central upgrade.

“The original $6.3 million of Federal funding was allocated as part of the Nationals Building Better Regions Fund, designed to drive economic growth and build stronger regional communities into the future,” he said.

“A subsequent $1.1m of NSW State Government funds was secured last year by Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh to ensure the project came to fruition in lieu of rising building costs.”

While applauding the progress on the promised Bray Street upgrades, Mr Conaghan expressed his disappointment that the Sawtell Pool would not come to the same happy resolution.

“I do need to mention an unfortunate casualty in the Coffs Coast sporting facility upgrades, and that is the Sawtell Pool,” he said.

“In October of 2021, then mayor Denise Knight and I announced the successful co-funding of the Sawtell Pool upgrade.

“The $7.8 million project was to be funded 50/50 and would have seen the 37-year-old pool transformed to include an accessible modern pool with an interactive splash zone for kids of all ages and abilities, new modern building with an undercover multifunctional space, picnic shelter and BBQ and lighting to encourage nighttime use.

“The same facility upgrades were to be provided in Woolgoolga in my colleague Kevin Hogan’s electorate of Page.

“Unfortunately, due to conflicting priorities and budgeting restraints, the Coffs Harbour City Council chose to hand back the funds and both Sawtell and Woolgoolga now miss out.

“I saw this exact pool model successfully opened further North by Richmond Valley Council in Casino just last week and could not help but be disappointed for our own community.

“It will be an uphill battle trying to recover the funds, particularly with the recent building cost blow outs, but I will work with Council to deliver what was promised to the community.”

By Aiden BURGESS