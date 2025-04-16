Squash King: Fitzgerald’s flawless victory at Nambucca Heads



NATHAN Fitzgerald capped off the Men’s Division One Squash competition last week at Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club with a performance that left little to the imagination; undefeated and unstoppable.

The 24-year-old hotshot from Bowraville wrapped up the competition with a series of forehand crosscourt nicks which have become his signature shot at the club.

Jackson Lindsay, the 2023 club champion and Fitzgerald’s closest rival, couldn’t help but tip his hat to the young gun.

“Nathan’s rise has been fantastic,” Lindsay said.

“I held onto the 2023 Club Championship, but since then it’s been all Nathan.

“He won the 2024 Club Champs, and this comp… he was untouchable… barely dropped a set. Straight up dominant.”

Lindsay, no slouch himself, admired Fitzgerald’s aggressive style.

“Nathan plays attacking squash, no hesitation.

“He takes that ball early on the volley and forces his opponent into a corner.

“His crosscourt volley into the nick? It’s magic, every time it hits you hear the crowd clap in appreciation.

“This comp has been one of the strongest for some time, with six genuine line one players in the comp there’s been no easy matches.

“But in the end, Nathan ran away with it and won the comp by 12 points.

“The comp was played in really good spirits, everyone knows each other and has a joke together and that’s what it’s all about, the social side is really important,” Lindsay said.

Division Two, on the other hand, was a battle of grit.

Andy Vassallo fought his way to victory through a series of brutal matches, a test of willpower and endurance.

In line three, 13-year-old Jaida Wigley won her first senior competition, by six points over her nearest rival.

She defeated Peter Budd, a club legend and longest serving player in the competition in her final match.

Line four was won by Jashan Veerpal who romped home by a ten point winning margin.

“The next competition kicks off after the Easter school holidays, and whether you’re a seasoned player or a newcomer looking to make your mark, there’s room for you.

“It’s all about the game, the camaraderie, and of course, the spirit of squash,” concluded Lindsay.

By David WIGLEY

