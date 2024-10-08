Squash winners: Coffs team takes Gold as Eden claims junior title



EDEN Poulava has claimed her first Australian Junior Championship title in emphatic style, outlasting Queensland’s Lilly Wilson in a gruelling five-set final.

The victory capped off a historic tournament for the Coffs Harbour Squash Club, with three players reaching the finals in the prestigious platinum-rated event.

Second seed Bodhi Wratten, playing in the Boys Under-11s division, blitzed through to his final without dropping a single game, before falling to Victoria’s Aleister Loo.

Meanwhile, Cleo Poulava, Eden’s younger sister, prevailed in a tight Girls Under 13s semi-final before losing to her Queensland-based opposition in the final.

Eden’s journey to the top was anything but straightforward.

Despite months of intense preparation, the mental strain of the competition took its toll early on.

“It was a very stressful tournament,” she said.

“I knew I had a chance to make the final, but I had to stay focused and play strong squash all week.”

After a commanding 3-0 win in her opening match, Poulava picked up steam, dismissing third-seeded Shenuki Silva of Victoria in straight games.

However, her semi-final clash against second seed Amelia Brigden proved to be a nerve-shredding affair.

“I had to play a really hard match against Amelia. I just had to push through, even when emotions took over.

“Thankfully, I was able to win in five.”

That victory set the stage for the showdown against Wilson – an opponent Eden had never beaten before.

Nerves were high but so was the resolve.

“I was very nervous going into the final, but I knew I had to trust my game.

“It was a match that taught me resilience and, in the end, I played my best squash to take first place in the Under 17s.”

Even after clinching the title, it took time for her achievement to fully sink in.

“It took a while to register that I’m a national champion, but I’m so excited and grateful to hold my first major platinum title.

“Now, it’s about looking ahead to future tournaments and keeping this momentum going.”

The accolades however, didn’t stop there.

At the tournament’s gala dinner, Poulava was awarded the prestigious MC Hazel Award, given to the player deemed the best and fairest across all divisions.

The recognition came as a surprise.

“I was really shocked to receive that award,” she said.

“It’s special because it’s not just about winning but also about courage, improvement, and sportsmanship.”

As the tournament drew to a close, Eden teamed up with her sisters Cleo and Jada, along with Coffs Harbour teammates Jayden Sparks and Jaida Wigley, to represent NSW.

Together, they claimed the gold medal in Division 1 of the teams event.

“It’s always great to catch up with old friends and make new ones at this tournament,” Eden reflected.

“Winning gold in the teams event was the perfect way to finish an incredible week of squash.”

By David WIGLEY

