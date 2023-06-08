St John Paul College Coffs Harbour win state basketball title

ST John Paul College Coffs Harbour are state champions after winning the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges basketball tournament in Port Macquarie.

The team predominantly made up of Year 9,10 and 11 students won the female Open division, bringing home the state title after a sensational undefeated run to win the tournament.

The talented team finished the opening day undefeated to top their pool heading into the quarter finals.

St John Paul College Coffs Harbour Leader of Sport Danielle McAra gave a recap of their march to the state title.

“A quarter-final against James Sheehan High School from Orange saw the girls comfortably win 44-19,” she said.

“The semi-final against McCarthy College Tamworth followed, although the score, 32-14, was not a reflection of how tough the game turned out to be.

“The grand final against All Saints College from Maitland was a relentless and hard-fought battle, where it was goal-for-goal for the majority of the game.

“The whole team contributed to the amazing result, but of particular note was Kira Juffermans who took a leadership role on court and was a focal point in both attack and defense.

“Charlotte Cougle displayed individual brilliance to steal the ball on many occasions and convert, giving the team some breathing space.

“Charlize Morrison and Maya Duncan took control on court and were involved in all plays, creating many turnovers, and pressuring the opposition.

“Tully Jarvis was instrumental in the team’s success, stepping up into the Open division for the first time.

“The St John Paul College girls held out to win 30–24 and have been named NSW Combined Catholic Colleges champions.”

McAra explained how much the state title meant to the school community.

“It’s hard to express how important this is for our community, this result shows our students that with hard work, determination, and belief, that anything is possible,” she said.

“Being a country school competing against the best Catholic schools in the state and more than holding our own is an amazing achievement.

“Country athletes often get overlooked or are required to sacrifice and travel to be part of the sports they love so much more than their metro counterparts.”

“It is so heart-warming to see our students perform on such a grand stage, and is only possible due to the support of the staff who coach the sports, the College leadership team who allow us to participate in such an extensive and varied sporting program and the families who support their children’s involvement.”

The proud Leader of Sport described what made the school such a basketball powerhouse.

“We are lucky that the school has a rich history in basketball with the previous Sports Coordinator, Lionel Conroy, being the driving force behind the school’s success,” she said.

“Couple that with a strong Coffs Harbour Basketball representative program and we are reaping the benefits.

“Plus, we have students who just love to play basketball and wonderful staff who are willing to foster that love.”

By Aiden BURGESS