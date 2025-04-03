St Joseph’s swimmer takes on state’s best



SWIM sensation Max Poll has represented Polding at the Catholic Schools NSW Swimming Championships in Sydney this week, after impressing at the zone and regional levels.

The championships were held at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre (SOPAC) from 2-3 April, with action in the pool continuing after the publication of this newspaper.

New to St Joseph’s Primary School Laurieton this year, eight-year-old Max has dived straight into representative duties at his new school, contesting zone and regional (Diocese of Lismore) swimming championships.

At the regional meet Max secured first place in the Under 8 50m Freestyle in a time of 44.17 seconds, earning him the opportunity to represent Polding.

“I was very surprised when I found out that I won,” Max said of the regional win.

“I was in lane six so when I turned my head to take a breath I could see there was another swimmer in front of me but he slowed down and I kept going faster.”

Fairly new to the pool, Max has become a familiar sight at both Kendall and Laurieton pools, where he has been clocking up the kilometres in preparation for the state championships.

“I only just started swimming lessons in Perth before we moved to NSW at the beginning of the year,” he said.

Max hopes his time in the pool will assist him in his next school sporting challenge, the cross country.

“In Perth I was a good runner and I know the cross country race is coming up so I thought if I practice swimming I will become better at running,” he said.

By Kim AMBROSE