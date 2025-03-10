St Michael’s students Shaela and Maeve earn netball representative spurs



ROOKIE netball juniors Shaela Gilbert and Maeve Lewis are lapping up their on-court experiences across the Hunter region.

The Year Six pupils at St Michael’s Catholic Primary School Nelson Bay have underlined their potential with impressive performances in recent weeks.

Both Shaela and Maeve are relative newcomers to the sport but are regarded as two of the brightest defensive prospects to emerge from the Nelson Bay Netball Juniors.

The talented duo are part of the Nelson Bay 12yrs representative squad, which will compete at this year’s NSW Netball State Age Junior titles in Sydney – a reward for consistent displays during the 2024 season.

Shaela and Maeve also gained selection in the Catholic Schools Diocesan North Region squad after strong performances at the recent trials at Cooks Hill.

While both are versatile players, it is in the defensive department that they have shone.

Twelve-year-old Shaela of Nelson Bay is a goalkeeper with natural ability, who was introduced to the game last year.

In her first season as an 11-year-old she showed raw talent to help the Wave Riders win the Nelson Bay Sub Juniors Grand Final, with her bustling defence and aerial dominance a feature.

She made an impact in the 24-12 victory over the Stingrays, shutting down her rivals’ point of attack with sharp intercepts and key grabs.

While gaining some experience as a goal shooter and wing defence, Shaela has the makings of a top-line goal keeper – a position in which she excels.

Sport is also in the family genes.

Shaela’s mother Monica is a skilful netballer in her own right, playing with Nelson Bay rep teams, while grandmother Deborah Orrock, 69, has been a leading player with the Australian Masters Over 60s women’s hockey team for over a decade.

Also a promising swimmer, Shaela juggles her netball commitments with squad training at the Nelson Bay Swimming Club at Tomaree Aquatic Centre.

Meanwhile, emerging defender Maeve, of Salamander Bay, is preparing for only her third season of netball.

She became hooked on the sport at the age of 10 after tagging along each weekend to watch elder sister Layla, a promising 15-year-old shooter, in action at the Tomaree netball courts.

Maeve started with the Wave Riders club but enjoyed a breakout season last year when she was selected in the Nelson Bay 11yrs development squad.

She helped the All Stars capture the Under 11s premiership with an emphatic 38-16 triumph over the Vipers.

It was a fine achievement by the gifted all-round sportsperson who also shows potential at gymnastics, soccer and touch football.

Both Shaela and Maeve have quickly adjusted to the rigours and step-up in pace of junior representative netball.

They combined effectively with members of the Nelson Bay 12yrs rep squad during a recent carnival at Charlestown in preparation for the Junior State titles in July.

They now hope to consolidate their spots in the defensive structure and also progress to the Maitland and Polding Catholic Primary Schools rep squads later this year.

