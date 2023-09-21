St Philip’s Fair returns with action-packed program

A COMMUNITY staple for more than 25 years, the action-packed St Philip’s Christian College (SPCC) Fair returns on Friday October 13 from 3-8pm.

A fireworks display will complete the evening at 7:45pm.



Last year’s Fair was a major success, with an estimated 5000 guests showing up to enjoy the entertainment as the sun set on a lovely spring day.

“Following a few years of COVID interruptions, 2022 was the second Friday Night Fair to go forward and community involvement and visitor numbers exceeded all expectations,” said Sarah-Jane Day, Fair Coordinator.

The Fair not only helps grow the school community, but the gold coin entry fee also contributes to the College Fund – which goes towards creating a better learning environment for the school’s students.

“This fundraising has helped to provide the school with new gym equipment, school bus purchases, sound equipment, sport marquees and a ninja-style playground which has been a welcome and much loved addition to the playground for both our students and our OOSH attendees.

“This year, we would like to raise funds to refurbish the BBQ area.

“This area has been used twice a week for many years by ‘Breakfast Club’ and on a regular basis for many school and community events,” said Sarah-Jane.

“Our live entertainment schedule involves both students of St Philip’s and other local students.

“We have invited a number of dance studios to perform, together with the in-house SPCC dance groups.

“Young musicians from around the area will perform, including a local youth band,” Sarah-Jane said.

Before the firework finale, DJ Junior will have everyone up on their feet for a boogie.

“Additionally, there are plenty of activities to entertain all age groups.

“We have carnival rides, a petting zoo, side show alley, roving superheroes, market stalls, an amazing line-up of food trucks, face painting, cake stall, fire truck and other community groups,” said Sarah-Jane.

There is a bigger picture to the Fair than just a fundraiser and a fun night though.

“The event operates on the premise of four goals,” Sarah-Jane said.

“Two in particular are to provide a memorable experience for attendees and to build community.

“With approximately fifty local organisations involved it is a great way to build relationships and form partnerships.

“It also offers our students an opportunity to give back to the community.

“Post-COVID, it is wonderful to see large crowds of people interacting again and to see smiles on the faces of children having the time of their lives.

“Although organising an event of this size involves a great deal of planning and hard work, it is well worth it, knowing people have walked away with a good feeling and a great memory,” she said.

The Fair is held at the College, located at 182 Salamander Way, Salamander Bay.

By Pat JENSEN