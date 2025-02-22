Start to school year goes ‘swimmingly’ for Gumbaynggirr Giingana Freedom School



THE first day of the new school year was a milestone in the journey of the Gumbaynggirr Giingana Freedom School (GGFS).

Its first high school students settled into their new classrooms to begin their studies.



Even though some students have been at the school since its inception in 2022, this year represents a new and exciting journey.

River, Year 7, said, “The first few weeks of school for 2025 have been fun, different, and a new challenge for us all”.

The school is the only bilingual Aboriginal and English language school in NSW, but that is not all that sets it apart.

GGFS students are excelling in cultural, social, emotional, and academic areas, and the school is committed to continuing growth across K-12 in the years ahead.

The added bonus of the Wajaada days of connection and learning on Country have been a unique and enriching experience for all involved.

Casey, a parent, said, “My daughter just joined GGFS for Year 8, and it has been amazing to see her connect with Country and culture in a way she wouldn’t have at another school”.

The school held its inaugural swimming carnival at the Orara Valley Community Pool and students were nervous and excited.

“We’ve had a wonderful start to 2025,” Principal Glen Cook said.

“Kindergarten and Years 7/8 have transitioned into their new learning environments with excitement and ease.

“We’re looking forward to an amazing year ahead.”

By Andrew VIVIAN

