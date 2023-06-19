State Senior Opens Division 3 championship title for Nelson Bay Netball Association

MEET the Nelson Bay netballers that are the pride of Port Stephens after capturing a HART State Senior Opens championship title in Newcastle over the long weekend.

Under the guidance of leading coach Amanda Wilks and manager Ashlea Caldwell, the all conquering Bay combination produced superb performances throughout the prestigious Carnival to bring home the State Division 3 trophy.

A chuffed Nelson Bay Netball Association president Rebecca Keating told News Of The Area that the title success was “a tremendous achievement”.

“We are all proud of the girls who showed their amazing qualities with consistent team efforts to dominate the competition,” beamed Rebecca, who coached the Under 17 representative side with Kate Lilly.

“Along with our Under 17s who turned in wholehearted displays they all proved fine ambassadors for Nelson Bay netball by demonstrating sportsmanship and craft in a tough arena,” she said.

“The key to the Open team’s success is the camaraderie they have built – all the girls are local junior products and work hard off court and have fun together during matches” Rebecca added.

The well drilled Nelson Bay Opens squad claimed the State championship after reigning supreme in the round robin series – posting sixteen wins and a draw from their eighteen fixtures to top the standings on 33 points.

Outstanding prospects Sienna Burrows, Paige Welsh, Ashlee Hall, Lily Foster, Alice Mitchell, Taylar Wilks, Emma Dawson, Corrine Hampshire, Fiona McGarth, Linda Jones, Georgia Duffield and Ella Jones formed a crack line up and impressed keen judges with their skills, stamina and tenacity on court.

Their only blemish was a 12-9 loss to Inverell in the early rounds.

Nelson Bay registered victories over Singleton (17-12); Temora (13-12 and 17-7); West Wyalong (20-14 and 18-13); Wollondilly (21-10 and 20-6); Eurobodalla 24-12 and 21-12); Glen Innes (20-9 and 21-18); Inverell (23-16); Narrandera (25-7 and 24-8) and Cessnock (19-11 and 19-12).

The Bay girls also drew 17-all with Singleton.

Runners up were Inverell on 31 points with fifteen wins, two losses and a draw with Glen Innes (29 points) finishing third.

President Rebecca also thanked the local umpires who officiated during the tournament including Nelson Bay’s Kate Slade and the loyal supporters who turned up to offer encouragement.

By Chris KARAS