Stay NSW and Parents NSW vouchers expire October 9

HOUSEHOLDS are being reminded these school holidays to use any outstanding Stay NSW and Parents NSW vouchers, with new figures revealing the programs have collectively added hundreds of millions of dollars to the State’s economy.

Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said the vouchers have provided hip pocket relief to families across NSW, helping boost their budget, with both programs set to expire on 9 October 2022.

“The people of NSW have warmly embraced both the Stay and Parent voucher programs, with almost $282 million injected into the State’s economy since their inception,” Mr Dominello said.

“Whether you want to book a weekend away to the coast or a rural area or take the kids to a movie or wildlife park, the school holidays are an opportune time for people to spend their vouchers.

“Don’t miss out – with only two weeks left, use them or lose them.

“The vouchers are a win-win.

“They provide a boost to household budgets as well as providing much needed stimulus for local businesses, with the average spend tracking well above $100 when they redeem a $50 voucher for both programs.”

There are around $74 million worth of Stay NSW vouchers issued, pending redemption, to date.

These vouchers help support accommodation providers in NSW impacted by COVID-19.

NSW residents aged 18 and older can apply for one $50 voucher to use towards the cost of accommodation bookings.

There are around $63 million worth of Parents NSW vouchers issued, pending redemption, to date.

The NSW Government launched these vouchers to reward and thank eligible NSW households for their efforts to support learning from home in 2021. One person from each eligible household can apply for five $50 vouchers, worth $250 in total.

NSW Government Vouchers are non-transferable and can only be redeemed by the customer who was issued the voucher.

They cannot be used as a gift or donation to a registered business and cannot be exchanged for cash or gift vouchers.

For more information visit https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/stay-nsw and https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/parents-nsw-vouchers