Stay safe on country roads this Christmas

NSW FARMERS is urging motorists to take extra care on country roads this Christmas, with months of flooding causing widespread damage.

There was still a lot of heavy machinery on the move across the state after flooding delayed harvest efforts, NSW Farmers Grains Committee Chair Justin Everitt said, and changed road conditions meant everyone had to exercise care.

“There’s still a lot of large agricultural vehicles moving on country roads at the moment, and we’d hate to see a joyous time of the year turn to tragedy for any family,” Mr Everitt said.

“The roads are pretty shocking in a lot of areas, and the delayed start to harvest means you may see more big vehicles about.

“We’re urging everyone to slow down and keep an eye out so we can all get home for a merry Christmas.”

Even though getting stuck behind a slow-moving truck or tractor could be frustrating, Mr Everitt said, showing patience and keeping a safe distance was critical for everyone’s safety.

“Conditions may not be what you expect, so don’t take any risks because the results could be catastrophic,” he said.

“Remember, if the driver of a large vehicle can’t see you then they don’t know you’re there – so stay back at a safe distance and don’t be impatient.

“It’s better to be a little late than not to arrive at all, let’s all work together to get to the finish line safely.”