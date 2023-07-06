Step in to Southern Cross University’s walking study

WALKING is the subject of a Southern Cross University study that people on the Coffs Coast can participate in.

The research team for the study is seeking participants for a free program that explores the physical and

mental benefits of walking more.



If you are aged 18-69 and are currently inactive or walking fewer than 5000 steps per day, you may be eligible for the six-week program offered under the guidance of Southern Cross University researchers.

Dr Scott Goddard of the Faculty of Health is leading the study, which is taking place at the University’s Coffs Harbour campus.

“The inclusion criteria for the study is quite broad and I would encourage anyone that is interested to contact the research team to see if you may be eligible,” Dr Goddard told News Of The Area.

“Walking offers numerous benefits for our physical and mental well-being.

“For instance, walking can help with weight loss, improve cardiovascular health, and strengthen our muscles,” he said.

“In terms of mental well being, walking can improve your mood, competence and energy levels, relieve stress and promote better sleep.”

Dr Goddard, who is part of the University’s Physical Activity, Sport and Exercise Research (PASER) theme, said the results of walking can also lead to better nutrition and lifestyle habits.

“This is especially important for people who have become inactive in their lives, and whose health may be suffering as a result.

“The first step can often be the most difficult, which is why this study includes the support required to get you started,” said Dr Goddard.

“In total, the study will involve six sessions with a researcher,” said Dr Goddard, with follow-up after 4-weeks.

Places in the program are limited.

If you are interested in taking part or to confirm eligibility, email Dr Scott Goddard at:

scott.goddard@scu.edu.au

This study has been approved by the Human Research Ethics Committee at Southern Cross University.

By Andrea FERRARI