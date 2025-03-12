Stingrays star Erin Gunton signs with Penrith Panthers



ON the back of a dual-premiership winning season in 2024, Camden Haven’s Erin Gunton, 19, has signed with the Penrith Panthers.

Gunton is set to compete in the Harvey Norman NSW Women’s Premiership, the leading open-age rugby league competition for women in NSW.

A talented performer across multiple codes, she won titles with both the Camden Haven Redbacks (football) and Laurieton Stingrays (rugby league) in 2024.

Her rise through the rugby league ranks has been rapid.

“I only started to play footy (rugby league) three years ago,” Gunton said.

“When I was five I started playing soccer, competing predominantly against all-boy teams.

“I enjoyed the physicality the boys brought to the sport, and this prompted me to try rugby league.”

Gunton was invited to trial with the Panthers in late 2024, eventually receiving an offer to join the program.

Spurred on by proud parents Matthew and Katrina, Gunton accepted the offer and will relocate to Penrith in the next two weeks.

“When I went to trial I wasn’t very confident that I would be selected,” she said.

“But my Dad kept saying: ‘You can do this Erin, you’re good enough to do it’.

“Everyone has been very supportive, especially my family.

“My Aunty has even offered me a place to stay, and my cousins are very excited about my relocation.”

With the season quickly approaching, Gunton is excited to embrace the opportunity and potentially learn from two of her Panthers idols – Nathan Cleary and Liam Martin.

“From a learning point of view I would love to be able to observe Cleary closely but I love how Liam Martin plays, he just has that dog in him,” she said.

By Kim AMBROSE

