Stingrays unveil women’s leaders ahead of 2025 season



WITH the rugby league season kicking off on Saturday, 12 April, the Laurieton Stingrays have unveiled their new-look women’s leadership group for the 2025 competition.

Bree Hoole takes on the role of head coach, while Lydia Kearns and Tilley Hunter step up to co-captain duties.

Stingrays Club President Jarryd “Kiwi” Gaskin told News Of The Area, “It is super exciting to have Bree, Lydia and Tilley at the helm.

“They represent our club values as well as bring their own experience and energy to the team.”

Due to a recent injury, Bree has decided to transition from player to coach, and is looking forward to the new challenge.

“At the beginning of the year we were facing a number of obstacles and it even looked as if the team might fold,” said Bree.

“However, I focused on staying positive and as a result I feel the team is in a really great space with players and officials ready to rebuild and move forward.”

Lydia and Tilley are equally excited to share on-field leadership duties.

“I am really looking forward to sharing the co-captaincy,” said Lydia.

“This role can be quite challenging and having the extra support through a co-captain will be extremely helpful.”

Full of praise for her co-captain, Lydia said Tilley is the “type of person you want to be representing you”.

Conversely, Tilley praised Lydia for her leadership qualities, emphasising her on-field performance as a key factor in her appointment as co-captain.

“This year the Stingrays will have a completely different look and feel,” said Tilley.

“We have lost a lot of players due to various reasons but this has made our captaincy quite unique as we get to make this role our own.”

By Kim AMBROSE

