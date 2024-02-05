Stinker’s Fishin’: Bream bonanza



ON more than one occasion I have mentioned that Port Stephens is the home of snapper, mulloway and dusky flathead.

How could I overlook bream?

From the upper reaches of the Karuah River, throughout the Tilligerry system, up the Myall River into the lakes – bream are everywhere.

Just ask champion Leonie Wales who battled a thumping 45cm giant bream at Soldiers Point using a service station prawn for bait.

Finally Leonie landed the mighty fish – a couple of quick snaps then released back into the water.

Other popular spots inside the harbour include Nelson Bay breakwall, Tomaree Torpedo Tubes and The Boulders on the north side.

Outside the port bream can be caught off all the beaches, particularly over the cooler months.

The greatest bream spot of all time is the Grit Hole on Fingal Island.

Ask your local bait and tackle manager how to get to the Grit Hole.

It isn’t easy – that’s why there are heaps of bream there.

Great to see so many cracker local fishy photos being contributed by NOTA readers.

Keep them coming, accompanied by a short caption.

Send to stinkerfishing@yahoo.com.

By John ‘Stinker’ CLARKE