Stinker’s Fishin’: Stay safe



IT has become increasingly obvious that Port Stephens is growing in popularity for holidaymakers with the recent Easter ‘invasion’ being testament to that.

Get ready because the April school holidays will be much the same.

As a tourist region we welcome visitors.

For those who are keen to catch a fish, the news is all good.

Inside the harbour flathead is the main target with crackers to one metre being recorded.

Remember that every flathead over 70 cm must be released.

On the beaches mullet are on the move along with tailor, bream, mulloway and big whiting.

Stockton Beach is the first port of call for the moving fish so organise a beach permit and head down the sand until you find deeper water close to the shore line.

Best baits include pipis, worms, mullet strips and pilchards on gang hooks.

Fingal Beach is the next stop for the travelling fish. Park at the surf club and set up halfway to the spit. As it is with all fishing, dusk and dawn are the preferred times.

The huge schools of mullet that swim along the shoreline are incredibly frustrating to recreational fishers as they cannot be caught.

I have been advised by Fisheries that those attempting to “jag” mullet disguised as lure fishing will be targeted.

Jagging is a practice banned years ago where a set of hooks are cast into a school and ripped through the water in an attempt to foul hook the fish.

A few things to consider for our visitors.

All the fishing opportunities in and around Port Stephens are part of the Port Stephens – Great Lakes Marine Park.

Rules apply so drop in to any bait and tackle outlet for more information.

The Fingal Spit is very dangerous.

My advice is not to cross it.

Safety is of greatest concern over the holidays.

No rock fishing for kids!

We have awesome jetties, breakwalls and beaches so give the rocks away.

Stay safe, enjoy your holiday and come again.

By John ‘Stinker’ CLARKE