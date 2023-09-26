Stinker’s History: Boats a lifeline for oyster growers and fishermen



BOATS were the main means of travel and communication with the outside world for oyster growers and fishermen.

The ferries were relied upon as they ran from Tea Gardens to Nelson Bay, Lemon Tree Passage and Salt Ash carrying the mail, news and supplies – it was as if the rivers and creeks, on which the boats sailed, were the arteries that kept the outposts alive.

One was the “Yoothapoona”, another the “Holly”.

Most heavy transport was by small steamers which plied around the Port and to Newcastle, including Engel’s store boat from Tea Gardens, the “Yalinbah”, which visited every few weeks.

For the families that lived on the riverbanks, far from the commercial centres, the Yalingbar was their only means of purchasing essential stores.

By John ‘Stinker’ CLARKE