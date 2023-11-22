Stinker’s History: Excitement in Bobs Farm

THERE was great excitement in the Anna Bay/Bobs Farm district when, from out of the skies, descended an aeroplane under the control of none other than famous pilot Bert Hinkler.

Many varied reports from media outlets covered the forced landing on Stockton Beach.

“He was wearing a dark suit and a straw hat and was carrying a magpie,” remarks Mr Thomas Eagleton.

The date was 27 April 1921.

The well-dressed visitor was Lt. Bert Hinkler, a famous pioneer aviator and destined to capture the imagination of the nation seven years later when he made the first solo flight from England to Australia in only sixteen days.

Lt. Hinkler had been on the last leg on a flight from Bundaberg to Sydney and was forced to fly just above the water by blinding rain.

Realising he was nearing Newcastle and with visibility down to twenty feet, he decided to land on the beach near Anna Bay.

The landing was made safely but a strong gust of wind overturned the light aircraft, damaging the propeller and tailplane.

Setting out to seek assistance, Hinkler tramped through the sandhills and scrub until he reached Bobs Farm where he met Tom Eagleton, young Charles Cromarty and his mother, who directed him to the telephone at Mrs Lucy Upton’s farm.

After contacting Sydney, Bert returned with Tom to secure the plane and stayed the night at Upton’s where he was treated very hospitably.

The next morning Tom hitched two draught horses to the plane and they dragged it down the beach to Stockton where Bert and Tom stayed overnight with Mr Jim Davidson.

The plane was then dismantled and later sent by steamer to Sydney.

A grateful Hinkler paid Tom £10 for his help and promised to take him for a flight if he returned to the area.

“But he never did, poor fellow.”

By John ‘Stinker’ CLARKE