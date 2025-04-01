Stinker’s History: Photo identification needed



THANK YOU to everyone who is commenting and contributing to my local history article which appears weekly in the NOTA.

There is a growing interest in local history which is very pleasing to those in the Tomaree Museum Association who are working to establish a Port Stephens Regional Museum, hopefully on Tomaree Headland.

As a supporter of the Association I am keen to hear from anyone who has a story to tell or an old photograph that they are willing to share.

Currently I have more than 1500 old black and white snaps that reflect the history of the port back into the late 1800s. Unfortunately, photos have landed on my desk that are not accompanied by a caption, meaning I do not know the story or the people that feature.

The photograph featured is of a line of the early houses on Soldiers Point.

Can anyone identify the homes and relate any story that may accompany them?

Please contact me stinkerfishing@yahoo.com if you have information to share.