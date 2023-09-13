Stinker’s History: Rabbits ran wild

IN the 1880s New South Wales farmers were experiencing a monumental rabbit plague that threatened their very livelihood.

In an attempt to eradicate the rabbits, the Rabbit Destruction Fund Committee brought a Frenchman, Dr Jean Dansyz to Australia.

In July 1906 it was reported in the Pastoralists Review that Broughton Island was being fitted up as a Bacteriological Institute.

“The study of rabbit diseases will be the prime object at first but all diseases in stock, grains or fruit will possibly be studied as well.

“Buildings have been erected and the laboratory is now being fitted with the most modern appliances.

“Rabbits are breeding rapidly and sheep, horses and cattle for experimental work are doing well.

“Broughton Island is an ideal spot for the work proposed and Dr Danysz, of the Pasteur Institute, expressed himself as being delighted.”

The report proved to be rather inaccurate as the experiment only involved rabbits – no sheep, horses or cattle ever set foot on the island for research purposes. The results of the research proved to be a failure, with the rabbits remaining on the island and the Frenchman returning to Paris.

The rabbits were finally eradicated from the island by NPWS in 2011.

By John ‘Stinker’ CLARKE