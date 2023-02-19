Strategies for boosting teacher numbers in the regions announced

SARAH Mitchell, the Minister for Education and Early Learning, has recently announced several strategies to increase the number of teachers in New South Wales.

The Grow Your Own Teacher Training program, which the State Government says is ‘an innovative approach to teacher training in regional NSW’ and ‘has proven wildly successful’ is now being doubled to accommodate demand from aspiring teachers.

The program was initially planned to support up to 100 School Learning Support Officers (SLSOs) to upskill and study teaching degrees while working in local schools, and the Government says its popularity now means the program will double to 200 participants in 2023 alone, with another 300 set to commence in 2024 and 2025.

Ms Mitchell said the program is part of a range of programs to diversify teacher supply, with SLSOs remaining employed in their school while they complete their study.

“Our regions are incredible places to live and work, and now thanks to this program more people can train to become teachers without leaving their local communities,” Ms Mitchell said.

“This program is about modernising teaching pathways in NSW and encouraging people already working in our schools to take the next step by becoming a teacher.”

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the program’s success was no surprise and was a big win for local students, with Coffs Harbour High School participating in the program.

“Our support staff have strong ties to our local community and are already doing fantastic work supporting students in our schools,” Mr Singh said.

“This program is removing barriers for them to pursue their dream of becoming a teacher without having to travel away from home, so it’s no wonder it’s proving so popular.”

Peter South, Principal of Coffs Harbour High School, said the program was a great idea.

“Not only are we nurturing talent in the school, participants’ study while they work,” Mr South said.

“We have other School Learning Support Officers moving through that might be possible future candidates.

“Anything we can do to help increase the number of qualified teachers in the classroom is welcome.”

The NSW Department of Education has partnered with Charles Sturt University and Western Sydney University to deliver the Grow Your Own Teacher Training program.

Participants receive a $10,000 training allowance per year (up to $30,000 for the degree) and can work part-time as an educational paraprofessional in their final four semesters of study.

The Grow Your Own Teacher Training program is complemented by the Grow Your Own Community Entry Pathway, which encourages year 12 students and community members living in rural and regional areas to explore a career in teaching.

The Government says the strategy will deliver 3,700 teachers with the right subject qualifications placed in locations of need over the next ten years and, in just over a year, it has delivered 460 current and trainee teachers.

Also, the Minister said new financial packages will make it easier for teachers to take jobs at regional schools and settle in communities.

The incentives will include $10,000 to help cover stamp duty costs when buying a home in their new school community.

Ms Mitchell said a new ‘Support for Rural Beginners’ program has also been introduced to provide hundreds of early career teachers with access to a range of supports to help them settle into their community and make local connections.

“We want to reduce the level of social isolation experienced by new teachers who have moved to the country and improve retention by encouraging them to build a sense of belonging in their communities,” Ms Mitchell said.

“The program includes a one-off financial incentive of $600 to be used towards building social connections such as registering with a local sporting team, signing up for art classes or even having coffee with new friends.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said, “Regional, rural and remote communities are an incredible place to live, work, and raise a family”.

That is why we are providing additional support to help cover the costs of teachers moving to our communities, and support to help them buy a home so they can put down roots,” Mr Toole said.

The NSW Teachers’ Federation is not quite as positive about the strategies.

Its Regional Coordinator, Ian Watson said, “It’s a part of the Government’s $125m teacher supply strategy which continues to be an expensive failure.”

The Federation says that early-career teachers are leaving the profession at a thirteen-year high and two thirds of teachers are burnt out and are considering leaving.

“The profession needs to be attractive for all, not just SLSOs, and, until we get tangible action to reduce workload and increase pay, students will continue to have their education negatively impacted,” Mr Watson said.

By Andrew VIVIAN