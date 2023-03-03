Street art inspiration for Macksville Laneway Festival

MACKSVILLE Laneway Festival will take place on Saturday 11 March from 2pm to 10pm, with a free programme of live performances, street theatre and workshops for the whole family.

“The inspiration for this event came from the street art murals that line Wallace Lane,” said event organiser Phil Nicholas from Events Delivered.



“They feature the work of several local artists and add colour and joy to the riverside precinct.

“As the laneway connects the town the river, the festival is designed to reconnect people through art and performance,” said Mr Nicholas.

A street art photo trail is being created for festival-goers, who are invited to look out for camera outlines sprayed on the ground with an arrow pointing towards each mural.

These locations signify the perfect position from which to snap a photo.

Caught at the right angle, some of the murals pop out in 3D.

Meanwhile, at the top of Wallace Lane, Galeria will host a substantial line up of book launches, artist talks, demonstrations and workshops scheduled during the festival’s afternoon session from 2pm to 6pm.

Among the presenters are school-aged Indigenous arts collective Opal Dreaming, a wood carving for beginners’ workshop (requires booking – only three spaces left!), an exposition of digital art production techniques with Alykat Creative, Kingfisher basketry and two book launches: Gamu by Sarah George and Sacred Space Within by Luise Bernoth-Pearson.

Kicking off proceedings is a talk with members of the local Forest Ecology Alliance and a pop-up performance by the Yarrapinni Choir.

“It’s really exciting to bring this precinct alive with local performers and creatives,” said Mr Nicholas.

“There will also be a few boutique retail stalls along Wallace Lane and, around sunset, a reggae sound system courtesy of Fitzroy Lee feat.

“Fluxa providing chilled vibes to accompany the lantern parade.”

Visit www.macksvillelanewayfestival.com.au/ for more information.