Strikers come back in second-half blitz

DESPITE a long injury list, the Nambucca Strikers dug deep to produce an impressive second-half comeback triumphing 5-2 over Corindi at Coronation Park last Saturday in Women’s Division Two.

Down 2-0 at half time and missing key players through injury, the Strikers’ position at the top of the league was in danger, but an inspired half-time team talk from coach Rhys Jones propelled the Strikers to new heights, scoring five unanswered goals in the second half..

“With a staggering injury list, we were totally outplayed in the first half by a determined Corindi Breakers outfit who scored two first half goals and questions were being asked of the young Striker’s team,” said Jones.

“The Strikers team took the field and were ruthless, adding five goals in the second half to totally dominate the game and be totally ruthless in front of goal.

“Playing up front Jayde Melville, 2 goals and Wulaaren Walker a hat-trick, played havoc with the Breakers back-four.

“A rejuvenated midfield started to run the show controlled by hard-tackling Lily Woodward and Alex Habgood, allowing free-running Laura Copper to support and give width to the Strikers’ attack,” Jones said.

The three points means the Strikers maintain their one point lead over the Orara Valley Dingoes and are three points ahead of Boambee.

“[It’s a] complete turnaround by the Strikers team, it wasn’t that Corindi played badly, it was that we rose to the challenge,” reflected coach Jones.

“I take no credit for the resurgence in the second half, I just reminded them of what we have worked on and they did the rest.

“The injury list is a concern, we lost Jenny Brabant in the first half but the team stepped up, hopefully some of our players will return to training in the next few weeks,” he said.

“Next game is a hard trip to Boambee to meet the strong Boambee Eagles team.”

By David Wigley