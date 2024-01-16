Stroud Seals swimmers impress at 2023 NSW Senior State Age Swimming Championships in Sydney



EMERGING Raymond Terrace swimmer Sebastian Webster has entered 2024 with an extra spring in his step.

The fourteen-year-old Para breaststroke find achieved an important milestone last month when he collected a bronze medal at the NSW Senior State Age Swimming Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.

Sebastian was one of nine swimmers from the Stroud Seals Swimming Club based at the Lakeside Leisure Centre in Raymond Terrace that turned in top-class performances at the major event.

The Port Stephens ‘super fish’ capped a memorable meet when he claimed bronze in the 14yrs Multi Class 50 metre breaststroke final – holding his own in a quality field of elite swimmers.

Earlier Sebastian recorded personal best times to finish fourth in the 14yrs MC 100m Breaststroke Final and in the top eight of the MC 50m Freestyle event.

Just as impressive was fellow Seals Club product Caitlin McDonald, who stamped her mark in the 12-14yrs Breaststroke, Butterfly and Freestyle categories.

In the 100m Breaststroke Final, fourteen-year-old Caitlin clocked a personal best time of 1 min 15.41 seconds to finish fourth and qualify for the National Opens championships.

She also finished seventh in the 200m Breaststroke Final; a creditable thirteenth out of 114 swimmers in the 50m Breaststroke plus impressive swims in the 50m Freestyle and 50m Butterfly.

Her sister Georgia, thirteen, recorded encouraging times in the 50m Butterfly and 50m Freestyle events.

Other Seals to shine were sixteen-year-old Para swimmer Will Bradshaw, who posted personal best times in finishing seventh in the 100m Backstroke Final; eighth in the 50m Backstroke Final; 400m Freestyle Final; 100m Freestyle plus the 50m Breaststroke Final.

Fifteen-year-old Alexander Ford recorded personal best times in the 50m Butterfly and 50m Freestyle while fifteen-year-old Lachlan Webster performed strongly in the 50m Freestyle and 50m Butterfly categories along with 22 year old Dan Tatchell.

In the 14yrs and Under Girls Freestyle Relay the Seals combination of Caitlin McDonald, Georgia McDonald, Nelly Flannery and twelve year old Lucy De Souza finished fifth in their heart with a personal best time of 2.05.55 – shaving 3.32 seconds off their previous best.

Head Swimming Coach at Lakeside Leisure Centre, Michael Abel told News Of The Area that his promising group of Seals representatives “had done the club proud at the Senior State Age titles”.

“The personal best times across the board and finals appearances were a just reward for the hard work in the training pool,” a delighted Abel revealed.

“All nine swimmers took up the challenge in earnest and lapped up the experience,” he added.

By Chris KARAS

