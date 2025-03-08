Stuarts Point community talks major local issues



OXLEY MP Michael Kemp was the guest speaker at the first Stuarts Point and District Community Organisation (SPaDCO) meeting of the year on Wednesday, 26 February.

Mr Kemp was invited to offer details of what the National Party is doing at the State level, especially for small regional communities, with an emphasis on reducing youth crime.



SPaDCO’s bi-monthly general meeting followed Mr Kemp’s delivery, with updates provided on a range of key local issues.

One major topic covered was a $45 million grant announced by the Federal Government in January to construct a new pressure sewer system, a wastewater treatment plant and discharge system at Stuarts Point, Grassy Head and Fishermans Reach to enable 40 homes.

The next local sewer project update will take place on 4 and 5 April in the Stuarts Point Hall and via Zoom.

The meeting also covered ongoing work by SPaDCO to trial a bus service to Kempsey and Macksville two days a week, and suggestions to set up activities for teenagers, such as fishing, swimming, tennis, graffiti competitions and a “silent disco”.

Coming up, a Council briefing on the design of a new Structural Plan for Stuarts Point will go ahead on 18 March from 3.30-6.30pm in the Stuarts Point Hall.

SPaDCO’s annual Fun Day will go ahead on Sunday 17 August 2025 together with an Art Expo and the announcement of this year’s Writing Competition Winners.

Independent candidate for Cowper Caz Heise will address the community on 26 March at Stuarts Point Hall, and a Red Cross workshop on Emergency Preparedness Plans will be held on 30 April.

Volunteers were also requested to help organisers Charelle and Briana on Sunday 2 March to get involved in ‘Clean Up Australia Day’ which started at 8am, marshalling at the Hall.

With the possible threat of cyclonic weather, volunteers were also called upon to fill sandbags on the afternoon of Monday 3 April and the morning of Tuesday 4 April.

By Jen HETHERINGTON