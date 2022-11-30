Stuarts Point Developers to hold Community Consultations

STUARTS Point and district residents have been invited to attend a community consultation event at 6pm on 7 December 2022 at the Stuarts Point Community Hall.

“Allum Property Group is undertaking studies to support the residential development of land at Stuarts Point,” stated the invite delivered to letterboxes in the district.



“The sites are both north and south of Ocean Avenue, near the tavern, post office and café.

“We invite all members of the Stuarts Point community to attend an information session on the project.

“The first Community Information Session will be held: Wednesday 7 December 6.00- 8.00pm Stuarts Point Community Hall.

“This session will be held as a drop-in style session over two hours.

“Community members can attend at any time between 6 and 8pm.

“Allum will share with you the ideas we have for the site and results so far of the studies and thoughts on how some of the key community issues can be addressed.”

Allum Property Group, the proposer of the 600-dwelling development, was established in 1991 by Barney Allum, is fully Australian owned and boasts a heritage of three generations of family working in the business.

Allum has developed over 40 similar estates, providing homes for all lifestyles.

“The quality and comfort of each home we build and every estate we develop is at the heart of our engagement with our buyers and our social contract with the wider communities,” the Allum Property website states.

The current general undertones of the community, as expressed to NOTA, are concerns regarding the long-stalled infrastructure problems, predominantly drainage and sewerage delays, adverse effects on surrounding ecological and culturally historical environments, and the likelihood of social stratification, though views on possible positive aspects include opportunities for increased employment, diversity of housing, prospects for improved communal sporting grounds, encouragement for much needed local medical staff, inspiration for retail and tourism and prospects, and traffic redirections concerning heavy vehicles impacting roads.

Casual catering, a sausage sizzle, will be provided by the Stuarts Point Men’s Shed.

By Jen HETHERINGTON