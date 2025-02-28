Stuarts Point/Eungai sports scholarship fund open for nominations



THE Coleman Smith Foundation’s Autumn 2025 funding round is now open, offering emerging sports stars the opportunity to win a cash boost to further their progress.

The Foundation was set up in recognition of two local community icons for whom sport was a big part of their lives.



The late Greg Coleman was a well known sportsperson and coach, while Adrienne Smith was involved in the administration of sporting organisations and events.

The Foundation aims to provide modest funds to help aspiring young athletes in the Stuarts Point and Eungai areas who have exceptional sporting ability.

Donations from individuals and organisations like Stuarts Point and District Community Organisation (SPaDCO) have made the Foundation possible.

“Applications are called for in Autumn and Spring and are assessed by members of the Foundation’s Board,” said Foundation Chairperson Nicky Smith.

“Since the Foundation’s inception have awarded funds to a great bunch of local kids including Jessica Donovan (Gymnastics), Quinn Cooper (Cricket), Wolfe Hudson (Soccer) Angus McFarlane (AFL), Zaylia Page (Cricket) and Kash Taylor (Soccer).”

Applicants must be school age, live in the Stuarts Point/Eungai area and be able to demonstrate outstanding sporting performance.

“If you are a parent or carer or know of any kids from the Eungai, Yarrahapinni, Stuarts Point and Grassy Head area who are excelling at their sport, please encourage them to apply for this next round,” Nicky said.

For an application or further information email colemansmithfoundation@gmail.com.

Applications close on 30 March 2025.

By Jen HETHERINGTON