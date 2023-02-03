Stuarts Point heroes nominated for Australia Day awards

AMONG the large crowd attending the 2023 Kempsey Shire Australia Day Awards held on Thursday 26 January at the Slim Dusty Centre in South Kempsey, were Stuarts Point ‘Local Hero’ nominees Chris Robinson, Tulsi Cutgajar, Marlene and James Hankey.

In November 2022, James, Marlene and Tulsi were traveling along Stuarts Point Beach when they came across Chris who had discovered two dolphins stranded high up on the shoreline.



Chris had erected temporary shade for the animals, a mother and baby dolphin, and with the extra help of Tulsi, James and Marlene, they maintained a vigil of covering them with sea water while they waited for the tide to rise again.

Eventually they were able to maneuver the mother back into the water, and then ensured the baby could join her.

These life saving actions were commended by Peter Chambers, who subsequently proffered the four individuals as nominees for the Awards event, where they were noted as residents that clearly showed and acted on their care for our important marine life.

By JEN HETHERINGTON